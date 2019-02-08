ALTON – 2018 was a big year for Alton.

Over the course of those 12 months, Alton was featured on a national reality show, included on some prestigious nationwide lists and has been receiving what appears to be good news about some of its historic buildings left empty for what many people believe has been too long. In fact, many Altonians rang in 2019 from the once dismal Grand Theater, which was purchased by John Simmons. Simmons opened the building to the public for a New Years Eve bash for the entire town.

It was also a year of tragedy, as many people following the news have noticed a spike in violent crimes. Among these crimes, the most heinous of murder, was at a higher rate in Alton for 2018 than several years previous. Madison County also reported the highest amount of deaths by overdose in 2018, shattering a previous 2014 record.

These were all discussed at a State of the City address by Alton Mayor Brant Walker Tuesday night at the Alton Knights of Columbus Hall. The address was sponsored by the East End Improvement Association. During the address, Mayor Walker gave news on the city from each of its departments. Highlights of that news were sent to Riverbender.com prior to the address Tuesday evening.

The Police Department

According to the highlights provided by Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons and Deputy Chief Terry Buhs, the City of Alton as well as the Riverbend region, in general, is experiencing a spike in violent crime. The department's administration blames this spike on the “criminal element” from the St. Louis area.

They touted the controversial license-plate reader (LPR) cameras placed on the Clark Bridge as a method to prevent those crimes. According to the highlights provided by the city, these cameras have worked to solve two of the city's murders and “numerous vehicle thefts.” Administration from the department said other cities across the area are looking into partnering with Alton and the Madison County State's Attorney's Office to get similar cameras in their municipalities.

The department has also expanded its Juvenile Diversion, or Second Chance Program, which offers counseling and help to young people who are accused of committing small crimes such as petty theft or shoplifting. It has the aims of curbing negative behavior in young people before it ultimately leads to a problematic lifestyle.

Domestic violence, which has been a personal passion for Simmons, is continually brought to the forefront of the community through the department's annual walk against domestic violence, which had its fifth year in 2018.

Also having its fifth year with the department is Ballin' with the Cops. That event takes place at the Alton YWCA and invites young people from the community to engage with officers from the department in a friendly game of basketball.

To enhance its community policing platform, the Alton Police Department celebrated its popular lip-sync video produced by The Unseen Stars. That video received more than a million views due to what Simmons credited as “community support”

Diversity is also part of the ongoing platform with the Alton Police Department through 2019. Due to its lateral hiring process, Simmons can add people to his department easier from other area departments. This was done to add to the department's African American officers and jailers.

Fire Department

The Alton Fire Department responded to 5,520 emergencies in 2018, which included 3,194 patients taken to the hospital. The department also logged 11,641 training hours in several different categories. Thanks to a partnership with the American Red Cross, the department was also able to provide 150 smoke detectors for free to people in Alton.

Radio upgrades were also installed in the department, which includes new 911 dispatch consoles as well as a 184-foot-tall radio tower in Rock Springs Park with a backup generator and more than 100 new handheld communication radios used by the fire department as well as the police department and public works.

Public Works

Several street repairs are in the city's future, according to updates provided by Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhardt. ADA compliant pedestrian routes will be installed along College Avenue from Pleasant to Holman Streets, Johnson Street from Tremont to College Avenue and Rock Springs Drive from College to Memorial Drive. They will also be addressed from Henry to Allen Street.

Broadway will also receive a new asphalt surface and the city will partner with IDOT to make improvements on IL140, including Broadway, College and Washington. Washington will also go out for bid this spring for new asphalt paving. Grants are also being sought to repave State Street from Rozier to Harold.

This winter, the city will also make improvements to sewer mains on Washington Avenue to College Avenue heading north toward Homer Adams.

What has been described as a “failed” pedestrian bridge in Gordon Moore Park is also looking to be repaired through plans currently in development.

Parks and Rec

Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes gave a long list of improvements at parks through the city. $2 million was raised in private donations and grants over the last two year to build a new, inclusive playground, new concession building and an adjoining pavilion that will be completed this winter at Gordon Moore. There will also be a new entrance into the park and a CMAQ grant will also allow widening of the existing entrance into the park. Six tennis courts were also resurfaced at the Simpson Tennis Complex within Gordon Moore through even more private-public sponsorship. Regrading of multiple softball and soccer fields also hope to increase playability. This is important, because as many as 1,400 kids enrolled in a fall soccer program.

Gordon Moore hosted 14 large tournaments in 2018 from a wide array of sports. These events may have brought as many as 17,000 people with an estimated economic impact of $600,000.

Outside of Gordon Moore, the parks and rec department helped attain more lighting at Killion Park and resealed the basketball courts at that location as well as at Hellrung, and Olin parks.

The Riverview Park Sunken Garden Pathway was also revamped, and a new playground was installed at Norside Park. More than 1,400 acres of park space are maintained by the department within 17 city parks.

