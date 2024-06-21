ALTON – The Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2700 block of Walnut Street just after 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21,2024.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke emanating from the side of the house. The fire quickly spread to the attic, and about thirty minutes into the incident, the roof began to collapse.

Firefighters then shifted to a defensive attack strategy. The Alton Fire Department deployed their ladder truck to suppress the blaze with water. A box alarm was issued, prompting East Alton to respond to the scene.

Due to the hose lines, Seminary Street had to be closed to traffic.

Fortunately, all occupants of the house managed to escape without injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

