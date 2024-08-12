ALTON — A fire early Sunday morning, Aug. 11, 2024, completely gutted an unoccupied house undergoing renovation in the 2600 block of Salu Street in Alton, according to local authorities.

Firefighters responded to the blaze after receiving a call at 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the brick house fully engulfed in flames, with fire burning through the roof.

Alton firefighters immediately called for assistance from the East Alton Fire Department. Despite their combined efforts to battle the fire defensively, the house was ultimately gutted and the roof was destroyed.

The intense heat from the blaze also caused damage to a neighboring house on the west side, resulting in melted siding and a broken window. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

