ALTON - The Alton Midwest Nationals F1 powerboat races will be held from June 21-23, 2024, at Riverfront Park in Alton, and are expected to attract drivers from across the United States, along with local racing fans, to the area for the upcoming weekend.

This will be the fourth of six stops for the tour in 2024. The series was founded in 2017, and is a weekend-long community event that features boats traveling as fast as 120 miles per hour.

In addition, the family-oriented weekend provides an economic boom for the cities that host events.

The Friday events will consist of testing of the boats and safety inspections, along with a street party in the evening, which will allow drivers to meet fans and see the competing boats up close.

The party will be at Mac's Downtown in Alton, beginning at 6:30 p.m., with food and live music until 8:30 p.m.

Racing begins in earnest on Saturday, with qualifying races being held most of the day in Formula 1, Formula Lights, and Tri-Hull divisions.

More qualifying heats will occur on Sunday morning, with the finals in all divisions on Sunday afternoon.

The winners will be honored in post-race ceremonies at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Vendors and food trucks will be available throughout the weekend, and on Saturday evening, the one-night return of the famed Mississippi River Festival, the annual event hosted at SIU-Edwardsville, will also be held at Riverfront Park from 6 to 11 p.m.

Among the top drivers who will be competing will be current points leaders R.J. West of Manteca, Calif., Chris Rinker of Spring, Tex., and Dustin Terry of Houma, La., in Formula 1, Treiden Schleicher of Rhinelander, Calif., Travis Thompson of Houston, and Hans McCauley of Vienna, Austria in the Formula Lights, and Neal Marsh of Hemlock, Mich., Grant Schubert of Richmond, Tex., and Mason Rinker of Spring, Tex. in the Tri-Hull division.

Bleacher seats are available at $20, with VIP Experiences also available for $125 for adults, and $62.50 for children ages 3-12. For more information on tickets and the races, please visit www.riversandroutes.com/events/f1-powerboat-championship.

