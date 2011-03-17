Alton – On Wednesday Morning, 3/16/11, at approximately 0130 hours, the Alton Police Department began investigating a homicide after discovering the body of a deceased white male in the backyard at 1259 Carl St. The decedent, an elderly white male, with obvious head trauma, was later identified as Robert J. Garrett, DOB: 2/1/34.

This investigation was initiated after the police department received phone calls from concerned neighborhood citizens, who had alertly noticed a suspicious Dodge pickup truck, occupied by two black males on Carl St. These initial calls to the police department led to a traffic stop on a blue Dodge pickup truck, that the patrol division located leaving this general area. This truck was occupied by two black males, who were later arrested for unrelated offenses.

Further investigation by the patrol division led to the discovery of the decedent's body and the subsequent activation of the Alton Police Department Investigation Bureau. During the course of the investigation, witnesses were developed, interviews were conducted and evidence was collected, both from the crime scene and from the suspect vehicle. As a result of this investigation probable cause was developed to link the occupants of the truck, Raymond and Herbert Slack, to this incident on Carl St. and charge them offenses related to this homicide.

On today's date, 3/17/11, the facts of this case were presented to the Madison County States Attorney's Office in Edwardsville, IL. After reviewing the case, the states attorney's office charged Raymond T. Slack, DOB: 10/23/68, with the following offenses:

2 CTS. 1st DEGREE MURDER

1CT. ARMED ROBBERY

1 CT. ATTEMPT RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY

NO BOND

Herbert Slack, DOB: 5/6/52

1 CT. ATTEMPT RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY

Bond $150,000

Both Raymond T. Slack and Herbert L. Slack remain in the custody of the Alton Police Department at this time. Mug shots will be available upon request.

