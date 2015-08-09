ALTON - Families and officers of the Alton Police and Fire Departments joined together to make the 2015 Alton National Night Out a roaring success.

There was something for everyone at the night’s event, which took place on Friday, Aug. 7, at the Liberty Bank Riverfront Amphitheater.

Local vendors, such as the Oasis Women’s Center any many more, made this year’s event one for the record books. Children were welcomed to enjoy several bounce houses. Some of the employees at the Alton Target location volunteered their time to help make sure the kids were playing safely.

Free hot dogs, chips, and drinks were available to those in attendance at the event. Other vendors passed out free popcorn and cotton candy.

The public were welcomed inside of one of the Alton Police Department’s tactical vehicles. Some local reserve officers brought some equipment for children and adults alike to try on to feel how heavy the tactical uniforms can be. One APD officer hit the amphitheater stage to show the crowd how he and his K-9 officer communicate and take down suspected criminals. The officer held a question and answer session after the demonstration.

SEE VIDEO BELOW FROM ALTON NATIONAL NIGHT OUT:

The Alton Fire Department also brought one of their fire trucks to the event. Kids were welcomed inside the cab to sit high above the ground to gain the perspective of a firefighter on their way to help someone in danger.

Scott Credit Union rolled into the amphitheater in style in their tricked out Hummer truck, and kids absolutely loved when Scotty, the credit union’s mascot, came out to pose for pictures.

National Night Out is an annual event that promotes neighborhood spirit. By participating in the National Night Out, local law enforcement and neighbors of the community work together to make the community a better place. These events, held nationwide, bring police and neighbors together and promote a better community.

