ALTON - The Hit N' Run gas station at 2345 State Street in Alton was robbed at gunpoint just after midnight Tuesday morning.

Sources close to the investigation said the masked robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, and police were unable to locate the suspect. That source said a possible photo of the suspect may be released to the public by this afternoon. The Alton Police Department would not issue a comment on the matter at this time.

This robbery comes during the store's customer appreciation week.

