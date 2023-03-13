ALTON - Alton High School's talented Scholar Bowl team has been sensational in the post-season competition this March.

Team members shown above, left to right, are John Ramsay, Jacob Larson, Tucker Gehrig, Grant Fournie, and Noah Perkins.

The Redbirds Scholar Bowl squad came home recently as IHSA regional champions. The Redbirds defeated O'Fallon 410-330 and then lost to Mascoutah 350 to 270 and Carbondale 370-350 in the Saturday Mt. Vernon Sectional.

"Carbondale, Mascoutah, and O'Fallon are all tough high schools in scholar bowl," AHS Scholar Bowl head coach Chris Ford said. "They were extremely tough competition. We also played all three a few times throughout the regular season."

Ford said he was "extremely proud" of his student team members for their overall performance this season.

"They've worked extremely hard this season to get to this point," he said. "We've been practicing since September, and playing matches since October. They amassed a 61-32 regular season record including conference matches and tournaments throughout the state. They finished third in the Metro East Quad League with other schools from our area. They continually amaze me with their efforts."

