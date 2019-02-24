WINNETKA – Alton High School swimmer Noah Clancy finished third in the 100-yard backstroke at the IHSA boys state swimming meet Saturday afternoon at New Trier High School in Winnetka, a Chicago suburb.

Clancy’s time was 49.55 seconds, finishing behind state champion Ryan Purdy of Northbrook Glenbrook North, who won the event with a time of 49.21 seconds, and runner-up Griffin O’Leary of Barrington, who had a time of 49.53 seconds.

Another Metro-East swimmer, Cole Junker of Mascoutah, was fourth with a time of 50.04 seconds.

Clancy was only RiverBender.com-area swimmer to qualify for the finals.

