Alton High Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick
ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Christopher Kusnerick has been recognized with a prestigious honor by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator.
To earn this distinction, Kusnerick has demonstrated exemplary knowledge, contributions and ongoing professional development in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience, NIAAA Leadership Courses and professional contributions. It culminated with a practical written or oral presentation project.
Kusnerick said: "It's a privilege to be able to join such an incredible group of Athletic Administrators who I have learned so many things from over the years.
"The NIAAA organization has been a great resource to help with my growth and development in my role as an Athletic Director, which has allowed me to impact numerous student-athletes and coaches working through this process.
"Attaining this certification has been a professional goal of mine and I am very proud of the recognition and I am very appreciative of the support of my family through the process."

Chris Kusnerick is one of a very elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

About the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA)

The NIAAA is an accredited organization and is the professional organization for interscholastic athletic administrators. Based in Indianapolis, IN, the NIAAA’s mission is to provide professional development options for directors of athletics, and to enhance the athletic administration profession. With a current individual membership of over 12,000, the NIAAA consists of member state athletic administrator associations in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, as well as internationally. The NIAAA champions the profession of athletic administration through education opportunities, advocating ethics, developing leaders, and fostering community.

More like this:

Mar 28, 2024 - Coach Arbuthnot Returns To Roxana High As New Head Girls Basketball Coach

May 14, 2024 - Alton Soccer Semifinals Postponed to May 15 Due to Storms

Mar 6, 2024 - Historic Growth: Girls Flag Football Now an IHSA Sanctioned Sport

Mar 4, 2024 - Alsadiq Hasan Signs with Tormenta FC

Mar 31, 2024 - Grizzlies Add To Pitching Staff, Outfield

 