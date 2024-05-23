Alton High's Kusnerick Joins Elite Group of Athletic Administrators Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. "Attaining this certification has been a professional goal of mine and I am very proud of the recognition and I am very appreciative of the support of my family through the process." Chris Kusnerick is one of a very elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! About the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) The NIAAA is an accredited organization and is the professional organization for interscholastic athletic administrators. Based in Indianapolis, IN, the NIAAA’s mission is to provide professional development options for directors of athletics, and to enhance the athletic administration profession. With a current individual membership of over 12,000, the NIAAA consists of member state athletic administrator associations in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, as well as internationally. The NIAAA champions the profession of athletic administration through education opportunities, advocating ethics, developing leaders, and fostering community. More like this: "The NIAAA organization has been a great resource to help with my growth and development in my role as an Athletic Director, which has allowed me to impact numerous student-athletes and coaches working through this process. Kusnerick said: "It's a privilege to be able to join such an incredible group of Athletic Administrators who I have learned so many things from over the years. To earn this distinction, Kusnerick has demonstrated exemplary knowledge, contributions and ongoing professional development in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience, NIAAA Leadership Courses and professional contributions. It culminated with a practical written or oral presentation project. ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Christopher Kusnerick has been recognized with a prestigious honor by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip