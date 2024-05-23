Alton High's Kusnerick Joins Elite Group of Athletic Administrators
Chris Kusnerick is one of a very elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.
About the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA)
The NIAAA is an accredited organization and is the professional organization for interscholastic athletic administrators. Based in Indianapolis, IN, the NIAAA’s mission is to provide professional development options for directors of athletics, and to enhance the athletic administration profession. With a current individual membership of over 12,000, the NIAAA consists of member state athletic administrator associations in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, as well as internationally. The NIAAA champions the profession of athletic administration through education opportunities, advocating ethics, developing leaders, and fostering community.
