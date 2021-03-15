ALTON - Alton High School student Kieran Favazza has been named a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship program. To honor Favazza, he was presented his National Merit Award this past Friday in the James Bailey Library at the school.

Alton High School Principal Michael Bellm expressed huge excitement for Favazza being named a National Merit Finalist.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Kieran is such an outstanding student and represents himself, Alton High and our communities incredibly well," Principal Bellm said. "We are so proud of his accomplishments but this is just the beginning for Kieran. His future is going to be filled with endless opportunities and success at every juncture.”

The highest achieving students across the nation are designated as National Merit Finalists and Scholars. Finalists are specifically recognized for their academic and extracurricular achievements. About 1.6 million students across 22,000 high schools enter the National Merit Scholarship competition annually.

Through this competition, semi-finalists are selected and the strongest candidates then advance as finalists. Finalists are then selected from the student pool to receive prestigious National Merit Scholarships totaling nearly $35 million.

More like this: