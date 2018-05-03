ALTON - Alton High School’s Kevin Caldwell Jr. signed his letter of intent to play basketball with Southwestern Illinois Community College last week at Alton High.

Article continues after sponsor message

Redbirds basketball coach Eric Smith said Caldwell is one of the best players he’s coached and it’s going be a tough loss.

“This is going to be a tough one for us,” Smith said. “He’s our Jerry West. This is what we kind of expect, this is the standard we hopefully have for our kids. He did it in the classroom, he did it on the court, he obviously outside of basketball was an outstanding young man.”

Kevin said hard work and a lot of dedication is what has attributed to his success as an athlete.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “They have a great program, a great coach who has a lot of experience. I feel like they can really bring me to the next level and develop me as a player.”

More like this: