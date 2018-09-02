ALTON - Alton High's Hannah Macias, Maddie Saenz, and Nikki Lowe advanced to the championship match at one, two, and three singles Saturday in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Invite in Springfield.

The Redbirds put the three players in the championship match at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Invite in Springfield on Saturday, but it was not enough to catch team champion Bloomington Central Catholic or runner-up Effingham St. Anthony.

Article continues after sponsor message

Two points separated first place from third, as Bloomington finished first with 34 points, followed by St. Anthony with 33, and the Redbirds 32. Niles North (28.5) and Quincy Notre Dame (19) rounded out the top five of the fourteen team tournament.

Lowe defeated Emily Bready of Bloomington Central Catholic 6-1, 6-1 to claim the championship.

Macias lost 6-1, 6-1 to Emilee Mossman from Effingham St. Anthony and Saenz lost to Kristin Vose of Central Catholic 6-4, 6-2. In doubles, the number one team of Mackenzie Giertz and Cali Giertz went 3-1 to finish fifth. They defeated Jacksonville’s Smith and Bob 6-2, 6-1 in the fifth-place match. Alton’s number two team of Val Walters and Nikki Lowe also went 3-1 to take fifth. They defeated Tracy and Ley from Quincy Notre Dame.

Alton High School head girls tennis coach Jessee Macias said: "I don't ever remember a player winning their flight in this tournament, so I am really impressed with Nikki. She is having a strong year at three for us. Getting three players into the finals was a first too, Hannah and Maddie worked hard and played well in the finals. I'm proud of all the players today, we were in the mix for the championship." Alton plays at Edwardsville on Tuesday in Edwardsville. "

More like this: