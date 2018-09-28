ALTON - Alton High’s girls' tennis team picked up a non-conference win and conference win on Thursday.

Alton crushed Granite City 11-0 and East St. Louis 9-0 to move to 12-3-1 overall and 2-3 in conference. At Alton High, Hannah Macias, Maddie Saenz, Cali Giertz, Mackenzie Giertz, and Anna Sonmerhoff were double winners for the Redbirds. Alton also got doubles wins from Lexi Mayfield and Molly Gross, Katie Manns and Josie Sands, Val and Nina Walters, plus Sommerhoff and Anna Kane. At Rock Springs, Ainsley Fortschneider, Paige Rockholm, Angelina Taul, Anna Bellm, Bella Kane, and Lydia Criveau were all double winners against the Flyers. The Redbirds play Belleville West on Wednesday at Alton High.

Earlier in the week, Alton lost to O’Fallon 8-1, Ainsley Fortschneider got the lone win at No. 6 singles for Alton. Alton is 10-3-1 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

