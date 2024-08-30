ALTON - Alton High School's home opener football game at Public School Stadium against Belleville Althoff Catholic is canceled for Friday evening.

The Alton-Belleville Athoff game will be played at 2 p.m. at Public School Stadium, Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick said.

