ALTON - Alton High School's home opener football game at Public School Stadium against Belleville Althoff Catholic is canceled for Friday evening. The Alton-Belleville Athoff game will be played at 2 p.m. at Public School Stadium, Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick said.