Alton High's Football Opener Against Althoff Rescheduled to 2 P.M. Saturday At Public School Stadium
August 30, 2024 4:40 PM August 30, 2024 5:08 PM
ALTON - Alton High School's home opener football game at Public School Stadium against Belleville Althoff Catholic is canceled for Friday evening.
The Alton-Belleville Athoff game will be played at 2 p.m. at Public School Stadium, Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick said.
