ALTON - Alaina Nasello and Megan Zini, from the Redbirds girl soccer team, each signed their letters of intent to play to women’s soccer with their respected colleges Wednesday morning.

Nasello signed with Oakland University in Michigan saying she’s very excited to move forward with her academic and athletic career following her time as a Redbird.

“I was really nervous before signing,” Nasello said. “It’s going to be a rough experience, I know there will be ups and downs, but I’m very excited to continue with the Oakland program. I’m looking forward to working with the coaches and players, the competition there is very good too.”

Zini said there were a lot of nerves before making the decision to sign with the University of Illinois in Springfield, where she will study sociology and occupational therapy but looks forward to pursuing her academic and athletic career in the future.

“I love my coach and the girls on the team,” she said. “When I went down there I just felt at home. I’m excited to join the team and make a difference.”

