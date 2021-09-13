ALTON - This will be a big week for Alton High and Marquette Catholic girls' tennis programs. First on Tuesday afternoon, Alton High and Marquette Catholic will battle for the City Tennis Championship on Tuesday, September 13 at Alton High School.

Marquette Catholic defeated Alton 5-4 in last year’s rivalry match. Alton High coach Jesse Macias said this is always a great match for players and fans.

“There is a lot of respect between the programs and both teams really want to get the win," he said. "This is definitely one of our biggest matches of the year.”

Both teams will also compete Saturday in the 10-team Robert Logan Invitational.

The field includes Triad, Highland, Jersey, Civic Memorial, Collinsville, Granite City, Effingham St. Anthony, Lafayette (MO) as well as the Explorers and host Redbirds. The tournament is named for former Alton High School tennis coach Robert Logan, who passed away in 2016.

Coach Macias said Robert Logan meant a lot to our school and the entire tennis community.

"Most of the coaches in the tournament have fond memories of Robert and it’s nice to get together and celebrate him while we are competing," Macias said.

The tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at Lewis and Clark Community College, Alton High, Gordon Moore, and Civic Memorial High School.

