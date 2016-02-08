Green Cities And Green Business Challenge Awards Recognize Sustainable Practices

EDWARDSVILLE – The cities of Alton and Highland were recently awarded for their participation in the pilot program of the Green Cities Challenge, while Madison County was awarded for their efforts as a champion level participant in the green Business Challenge.

The Green Business Challenge is a joint program developed in 2010 by the St. Louis Regional Chamber and the Missouri Botanical Gardens to support the adoption of fiscal, social and environmental improvements for businesses within the Greater St. Louis area. The Green Cities Challenge is aimed at promoting sustainability on a municipal level.

The City of Alton was recognized for the following:

Held a workshop on How to Balance Energy Efficiency with Historic Preservation

Adopted a Climate Action Plan

Reduced energy consumption at Alton Public Works building from 579,000 kWh to 372,155 in three years because of lighting upgrades and other energy efficiency strategies

The City of Highland was recognized for the following:

Instituted a Complete Streets Policy

Created an opportunity for children to interact with nature in a mini-ecosystem at Silver Lake Park

Established a community recycling policy for curbside recycling and City department

Madison County was recognized for the following:

Coordinated the incineration of more than 1,225 pounds of unused prescription medication through the Rx Takeback Program, in partnership with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office

Awarded $16,117 in grant funds to nine county schools for sustainable projects including solid waste management, air quality initiatives, energy efficiencies and stormwater projects

Collected and recycled 668.54 tons of recyclables at seven collection sites located throughout Madison County

Worked with the U.S. EPA to initiate the Air Quality Flag program in county schools



Alton is a leader in Madison County and in the region with its work on climate change adaption and mitigation.

“The City of Alton continues to explore opportunities to engage in efficient energy practices in order to maintain our current standard of living and preserve resources for future generations,” said Alton Mayor Brant Walker.

Highland is also building its momentum in sustainability.

“Having the opportunity to be a part of the Green Cities Initiative has shed new light on best management practices in the green industry,” stated Mark Rosen, Highland’s director of Parks & Recreation. “We are excited to embark on incorporating new ideas to be an area leader in conserving and enhancing our environmental resources.”

These strong programs and innovative projects ensure that Madison County sees growth and improvement for generations.

“Supporting local governments, businesses and residents through innovative sustainable programs will lead to a better future for Madison County, for our region and, most importantly, for our residents,” commented Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan. “The County’s Sustainability Program, which includes the innovative Green Schools Program, continues to lead the way toward a more sustainable future within the region.”

