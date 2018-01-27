ALTON - The Alton High School wrestling team finished the regular season with a flurry with two overpowering dual wins on Wednesday and Thursday. The wins pushed Alton to a 12-12 overall record.

In 21 seasons, the Redbirds only had three losing records and that was 2007-2008, so the program has remained strong for years.

Three seniors were recognized on Thursday night against Roxana. They were:

Courteney Wilson - 152

Nolan Wosczcynski - 182

Ryan Kane - 220

Alton defeated Roxana 58-14 on Senior Night Thursday at AHS.

Redbird winners Wednesday against Roxana were:

Kaleb Vann - 113

Gus Kodros - 120

Damien Jones - 126

Garrett Sims - 132

Courteney Wilson - 152

Grant Lockhart - 160

Joab Tobin - 170

Article continues after sponsor message

David Vandergriff- 182

Nolan Woszczynski- 195

Riley Owen- 220

Kyle Hughes- 285

The Redbirds defeated Belleville East 52-17 on Wednesday.

Redbird winners over Belleville East were:

Bryant Minton - 106

Kaleb Vann - 113

Gus Kodros - 120

Damien Jones 126

Garrett Simms - 132

Pierre Evans - 145

Courteney Wilson - 152 by pin

Nolan Woszczynski - 182

Robert Outsey - 195

Kyle Hughes - 285

More like this: