

ALTON - Alton High School Symphonic Orchestra Director Laura Plummer announced the orchestra is performing for The Nature Institute in Godfrey's Harmony With Nature fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Olin Skeet Range.

The Nature Institute is located at 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey.

"Come out and enjoy a little 'Nachtmusik' in 'Autumn' with the Alton High School Symphonic Orchestra while enjoying the beautiful scenery of The Nature Institute," Plummer said about that evening in September. "The orchestra will also be performing 'Music of the Night,' "'Sweet Dreams (are Made of This),' along with other fun light-classical and pop tunes. This is a special fundraiser for The Nature Institute."

Tickets are:

$10.00 Adults - 18 and older.

$5.00 - middle and high school students.

Kids 12 and younger are free.

Audience members should bring lawn chairs or a blanket and are encouraged to bring a picnic.

Shivers will also be selling sweet treats.

Please note: pets and alcohol are not allowed at The Nature Institute.

For more information and to purchase tickets:

https://www. thenatureinstitute.org/events/ 3890/

