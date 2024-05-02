ALTON - Alton High School students attended the school’s first-ever career fair on Friday, April 29, 2024, and junior students Bowie and Ali noted how excited they were to learn about different careers that combine their extracurricular activities and academic interests.

Bowie and Ali work for the “Redbird Word,” the AHS student newspaper. Bowie serves as the broadcasting editor and Ali is the entertainment editor. Both students spoke about how much they enjoy working for the paper.

“It’s really an amazing experience because in there we really do become a family and we become a team,” Bowie said. “For me the most exciting part is kind of just the thrill of getting all your bases covered and then producing the story. There have been times I’ve had to do video stories in less than 24 hours, and the thrill is really exciting. The drinking the energy drinks, the staying up late, the questioning if you really can do it. It’s exciting and it really is worth it in the end.”

Ali echoed this. He said he has been learning more about Redbird Radio, and he has enjoyed the chance to work in media at a high school level. Bowie noted that both students have done well at regional, state and national journalism competitions.

At the job fair, Bowie and Ali learned about different local jobs and career opportunities. They pointed out that it was great to hear about jobs they hadn’t considered before.

“The job fair’s been fun,” Ali said. “I don’t know why people haven’t taken advantage of it if they haven't already, because this is a great place to look into your future and look into a career that you might not have thought of before. I didn’t even think that I could do something in the electrical unit, but those guys over there at their booth, they kind of persuaded me. It’s a great job. It’s wonderful. It’s a great atmosphere.”

Ali and Bowie are high-achieving students with a passion for journalism and a love for all the extracurricular activities they participate in. They said junior year had been challenging, especially because they both made a point to do as much as possible.

But they encourage younger students to work hard and engage with the different opportunities they encounter, even if it’s hard work. According to them, it’s worth it in the end.

“Really, the best advice I could give someone is stock up on as many Monster energy drinks as you can and just endure it,” Bowie laughed. “It’ll get better.”

