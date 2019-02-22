ALTON – Alton High junior Noah Clancy entered Friday’s Illinois state swim meet with a top time in the 100 backstroke of 49.57.

He was seeded 12th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.18 in the sectional. Clancy said he was pleased with his races this past Saturday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.

“There was some really good competition at Edwardsville,” he said. “I was very pleased with my races.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Clancy’s main goal was to qualify for state and he was surprised at the top ranking in the backstroke.

He said the experience in the state pool helps.

“It feels pretty good to be back again this year,” he said. “Everybody in the pool there is good, so we all are in about the same boat.”

Clancy swam his two extraordinary races almost back to back in the sectional because of the scheduled times and position. He said he went as hard as he could in both races, with the goal in mind to advance to state.

Clancy’s coaches Garth Akal at Alton High and Nancy Miller with the Tidalwaves in Godfrey rave about what kind of athlete and person Clancy is to have on their respective teams. Both coaches see the future as only bright for the young junior swim star.

More like this: