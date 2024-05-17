Tucker Gehrig is one of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Students of the Month. He is a senior at Alton High School and the son of Mary Gehrig. Tucker would like to thank his mom, stepdad Michael Russell, and his three siblings for always pushing him to be his best self. He would not be anywhere close to where he is today without them.

In his time at Alton High, he had the opportunity to take several challenging classes. Over the four years that he has been at the high school, he has taken 22 honors and 12 dual credit courses. With the help from these classes, he will be able to enter college as a sophomore in the fall. Furthermore, these rigorous classes have immensely enhanced his education and work ethic. They have instilled in him a deep passion for learning. The upper level classes taught at the high school have allowed him to obtain a 4.8 GPA and the honor of being named a Platinum Alpha recipient. In addition, he was awarded the Silver Medallion and named an Illinois State Scholar.

The knowledge gained from his classes at Alton High has expanded his horizons and given him a new perspective on the world. Outside of his classes, he is a member of several organizations at Alton High. He is a member of the Biology Club, Chemistry Club, Spanish Club, and Mu Alpha Theta. He is also the secretary of the National Honors Society, a two-year varsity volleyball player, a four-year varsity player and three-year captain for the Scholar Bowl team. Under the leadership of their advisor Dr. Hurley, the scholar bowl team, has reached great heights. Within the past four years, they have been able to achieve three regional and one sectional championships, along with first place finishes at various tournaments around Southern Illinois. As an individual, he was named to the All-State scholar bowl team, an award recognizing the top twenty players in the state, both his junior and senior year. Last month, he had the opportunity to compete in the Individual Player National Championship Tournament and placed within the top fifty players in the whole country.

Along with his extracurricular activities at the high school, he worked at Shivers Frozen Custard for the past three years, where he has learned a great deal about communication and teamwork.

Through his participation in Mu Alpha Theta and National Honors Society, he has garnered sixty volunteer hours. Throughout the year, he spent over twenty hours tutoring underclassmen in their math courses for Mu Alpha Theta. Being able to tutor those that need the extra help for math is an honor for him. Along with math tutoring, he has volunteered on several occasions for National Honors Society. From helping at the Twin Rivers Fish Fair to cleaning up litter down by the river road, the opportunity to volunteer around his co=unity has been extremely gratifYing for him. Every service opportunity gives him fresh insight into how important service was. Connecting with fellow members of these organizations to come together and offer help has granted him many new friendships and experiences.

After high school, he plans to attend Saint Louis University and major in Chemistry while on the pre-medical track. With the help from the Alton High science courses, he discovered his passion for medicine and plans to become a cardiologist. He aims to help those around him through any issues that may arise.

