COLLINSVILLE - Alton High School's boys bowling team appears primed for a solid season after an exceptional start Saturday in the Zach LeCuyer Memorial Invitational in Collinsville.

A total of 30 teams competed in the tournament and Alton finished third overall in the tournament.

Article continues after sponsor message

"All teams bowled three games, then divided into three separate divisions, according to total in the tournament," Alton head boys bowling coach David Meyer said. "In the bronze and silver divisions, the teams began again with scratch scores. The teams in the gold division had there scores from the morning carry over. Alton went from 13th after the first game to 9th to 3rd. After lunch break, Alton was seeded in the gold division and after three games finished 3rd in the tournament."

Alton had senior Justin Milliman finish 5th High game in the day with a 268 and 7th High series with a 1298, Meyer said.

Alton had a total pin fall of 6099 on the day for the 6 games. Also bowling well for Alton was junior Gavin Turner with 1262, junior Trevor Vallow with 1238 and senior Derek Henderson with 1229.

More like this: