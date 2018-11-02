ALTON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release via Facebook regarding Friday afternoon's arrest of an Alton High School teacher after receiving and investigating information about an inappropriate relationship with a student and a teacher.

The teacher, Jordan Graham, an English and journalism instructor, was charged with four felony counts of criminal sexual assault, class one felonies, with bond set at $100,000 and is currently in custody.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department issued the following release:

“After receiving information about an inappropriate relationship involving a student and teacher at Alton High School, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department along with the Alton High School investigated the allegations. As a result of the investigation, enough evidence was gathered and developed to warrant criminal charges against the suspect.

The facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office who authorized charges against:

Jordan Michael Graham (Age 28) Godfrey, Illinois.

Graham was charged with four felony counts of CRIMINAL SEXUAL ASSAULT which are Class 1 felonies. An arrest warrant was obtained and the bond was set at $100,000 by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin. He is currently in custody at the Madison County jail where he awaits in lieu of bond.

An additional bail bond addendum was set prohibiting contact with the victim. Graham was employed as a teacher at the Alton High School.

IN AN EFFORT TO PROTECT THE VICTIM’S PRIVACY IN THIS SENSITIVE MATTER, LIMITED DETAILS BEYOND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN WILL BE PROVIDED ABOUT THE CASE.

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE ONLY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

