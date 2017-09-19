



ALTON - On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Alton High School teacher Brian Bergin was awarded a $750 Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation (IRTAF) check/grant for his classroom for this year.

The Excellence in Education Grants for Teachers Program awarded $36,500 in grant money to several public school educators (Pre-K through 12) statewide. IRTAF has a membership of more than 37,000.

Bergin, an honoree in Area 6, said: "I would like to increase our school's exposure in the community by creating individual school news video highlights."

The IRTA Foundation designed this program based on the idea that educators often do not have additional revenue sources available for unique student projects or classroom materials. This program allotted a total of $36,500 to Illinois public school educators for these purposes.

Applicants were required to meet the proper criteria and to submit their proposals by early June. The IRTAF Board of Directors selected the grant recipients and awards are being presented now. The Illinois Principals Association played a vital role in assisting IRTAF with the promotion of this program.

