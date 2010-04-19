There is a new face around City Hall in the afternoons. Ladylalorena “Lady” Henry, a senior at Alton High School, began volunteering at City Hall on April 13th. Ms. Henry is earning service hours for the National Honor Society and will be working at City Hall until the end of April. She will be assisting with various tasking around City Hall, mainly filing and paperwork.

The daughter of Donna Henry and the late Philliph Henry, Ms. Henry is very active outside school. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the National Council of Negro Women, Minority Excellence, the Upward Bound Program, Interact (a volunteer group associated with Rotary International), Writer’s Club, and Spanish Club. She also practiced ballet.

“I am extremely excited to be allowed to work here (City Hall). I’ve never been inside City Hall up to this point and now I have the blessing to volunteer alongside the leaders of Alton,” said Henry. “Overall, I am happy to be here and feel like I will learn a lot.”

Upon graduation from Alton High School, Ms. Henry plans to study culinary arts at the Illinois Arts Institute of Chicago. She hopes to open a sweet shop restaurant someday.

