ALTON - The Alton High School Robotics Team has had a great season in 2023. Recently, team members competed in the first Robotics Competition at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Members of the highly competitive team are: Clara Velloff

Will Dickson

Andrew Owen

Andy Hatch

Jordan Hasty

Reyna Loftis

Hayden Markert

Xavier Carter

Xavier Carter

Kyle Yinger Team mentors are: Brian Bergin

Tyrone Stevenson