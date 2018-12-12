ALTON - Students at Alton High School found external support as they utilize robots to improve skills in science and engineering. The Monsanto Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, recently awarded a one-time $5000 grant to AHS Robotics to support their FIRST Robotics activities and encourage local students who participate in the program.

AHS Robotics will support from the Monsanto Fund grant to participate in FIRST Robotics and it’s education programs and competitions. FIRST enables teams of students to compete with others in building, designing and programing their own robots to perform pre-assigned tasks, giving young students a change to get involved with real-world engineering.

“Allowing today’s students to learn STEM skills through hands-on experiences is crucial to preparing our next generation to drive innovation and overcome challenges,” said Michelle Insco, Monsanto Fund program office. “Monsanto Fund invests in future scientists and eningeers like those at Alton High School and encourages their involvement in programs like FIRST Robotics.”

Monsanto Fund’s sponsorship of FIRST Robotics teams continues the nonprofit’s intentional support of programs that improve STEM education. Over the past five years, the Monsanto Fund has contributed over $40 million to STEM outreach efforts.

