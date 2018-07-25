ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Jeff Alderman has released a schedule of practices and tryout times for fall sports at AHS. Those schedules can be found below.

Cross Country

Will be having first practices 8 am to 10 am at AHS Wednesday August 8th, Thursday August 9th and Friday August 10th. The next week, Monday the 13th to Thursday the 16th, Cross Country will have practice at AHS 6 pm to 8 pm. Finally on Friday the 17th, Cross Country will meet at West Elementary for Fall Sports Kick-off and pictures at 5 pm, or when a time is provided. There will also be a parent meeting after Cross Country introductions.

Boys Golf

Tryouts will be Wednesday, August 8th and 9th at 9:00am at Spencer T Olin Learning Center. Practices will start August 10th every day that there is not a match.

Boys Soccer

Tryouts will be August 13-17th at North Elementary School. Times are 7:00am-8:00am and 3:30pm-5:00pm

Football

Practice will start Monday, August 6th at Alton HS from 4:00pm – 8:00pm

Article continues after sponsor message

Girls Golf

Monday, August 6th- Rolling Hills at 12:00 Noon

Tuesday, August 7th- Rolling Hills at 8:00a.m.

Wednesday, August 8th- Rolling Hills at 8:00a.m. (We will also have our Parent's meeting that day at 5:00pm at Rolling Hills)

Thursday, August 9th- Rolling Hills at 8:00a.m

Girls Tennis

Practices will be held at the AHS Tennis Courts from 8:30am-11:00am August 8th – August 10th

Girls Volleyball

Girls Volleyball Tryouts will be Wednesday, August 8-10 from 8:00am -11:00 am at AHS. Practices will resume on Saturday Aug 11th from 8:00-11:00 am.

All athletes must have a current physical and paperwork on file

More like this: