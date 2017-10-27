Alton High School Redbirds get big send off to Chicago Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Friends, families and fans joined the Alton High School cheerleaders and marching band this morning in front of the main entrance of the school to wish the Redbirds luck as they head to playoffs. Article continues after sponsor message The 5-4 Redbirds are scheduled to go up against the 8-1 Lincoln Park Lions at 6 p.m. tonight in Chicago. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football