ALTON - As the school year begins, Alton High School is focusing on the career and technical education (CTE) opportunities it offers to students.

Superintendent Elaine Kane explained that Alton Community Unit School District #11 has committed to building up its CTE program by developing different pathways for students to pursue, including welding and biomed programs. These programs aim to prepare students for careers after high school.

“We are paying really close attention to our career and technical education offerings at the high school. We have a strong program right on campus,” Kane said. “Our CTE teachers are outstanding. Our department is a source of pride.”

Kane believes this program greatly benefits students. She noted that college is “obviously an option” after high school, as are “many other things.” But she is eager to help students learn more about the trades and other industries, and students have had a positive response to the CTE program so far.

Stakeholders, teachers and students recently met to discuss the CTE program at Alton High School. A few students expressed that the CTE program is the reason they want to come to school, and they feel like it has prepared them for life after high school.

“That’s when they saw school become relevant and connected to their goals,” Kane explained. “It’s a priority for us. So we just continue to build into that and to research that and to develop that and to stay abreast with what’s happening in the world.”

As the program develops, Kane hopes it will appeal to more students at Alton High School. She noted that the school recently hosted a career fair, and many students turned out to visit with the 24 vendors and learn more about their job opportunities. They will host another career fair later this school year.

In the meantime, the CTE program will help students learn more about their career options. Kane pointed out that there are a lot of opportunities for students, and the program aims to help them realize these opportunities.

“When you’re coming into high school, you’re not necessarily thinking about what you’re going to do for a living. But we’re making those pathways obvious for students and families, because a lot of families don’t realize how the labor market has changed and what people can make, what the income potential is for some of these positions that are open and understaffed,” Kane added. “Students are willing and able to work. There are opportunities for them at graduation and definitely in the trades and other industries.”

