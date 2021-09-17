Alton High School Notches First Win In Impressive Fashion Over Belleville West 6-3
ALTON - Alton High School’s football team notched its first win 6-3 over Belleville West in impressive fashion on Friday night at Public School Stadium.
Redbirds' Quarterback Graham McAfoos completed a 71-yard pass play to Julian Caffey for the game-winner.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alton’s defense was outstanding throughout the game, holding Belleville West to no touchdowns. The only score for the Maroons was a field goal in the first half.
Defensive end Ihzel Brown had a big stop for the Redbirds' defense with fourth and one with 2:03 left in the fourth quarter when he made a tackle that stopped the Maroons’ drive. Alton then took two timeouts and erased time off the clock for the victory.
Alton now stands 1-3 on the season, while the Maroons are 0-4.
Interview with Redbirds Coach Eric Dickerson and more to come.
More like this: