ALTON - Alton High School’s football team notched its first win 6-3 over Belleville West in impressive fashion on Friday night at Public School Stadium.

Redbirds' Quarterback Graham McAfoos completed a 71-yard pass play to Julian Caffey for the game-winner.

Alton’s defense was outstanding throughout the game, holding Belleville West to no touchdowns. The only score for the Maroons was a field goal in the first half.

Article continues after sponsor message

Defensive end Ihzel Brown had a big stop for the Redbirds' defense with fourth and one with 2:03 left in the fourth quarter when he made a tackle that stopped the Maroons’ drive. Alton then took two timeouts and erased time off the clock for the victory.

Alton now stands 1-3 on the season, while the Maroons are 0-4.

Interview with Redbirds Coach Eric Dickerson and more to come.

More like this: