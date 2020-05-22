ALTON - Alton High School made the most of the possibilities to recognize the Alton High School Class of 2020 when they held a Graduate Parade on Friday night in the areas surrounding the Alton Amphitheater parking lot.

The evening of May 22 was originally supposed to be the Alton High graduation for 435 seniors. While graduation has been moved to a virtual commencement ceremony on June 5.

The parade had 201 vehicles, Some of the seniors sat in the beds of trucks while some had convertibles and some hung out the windows of the cars. As the parade went by people cheered and congratulated them on graduating.

Several graduates decorated their vehicles before the parade in Alton colors along with balloons and streamers.

“The parade will give Alton and Godfrey residents a chance to celebrate with graduates,” Kristie Baumgartner, Alton assistant superintendent, said.

“This has certainly been a challenging year with the closing of our schools. It has been especially hard on our seniors who have missed out on so many anticipated activities and events this spring. The parade gave our communities, families, and staff members a chance to celebrate with our graduates and recognize their achievements.”

