ALTON - The Alton High School girls bowling team started the season Saturday with the Triad Tournament and won the silver division. The tournament had the girls bowl three games and then split into two divisions, gold and silver.

The Alton girls went to the silver division in the afternoon.

"The girls came out strong in the afternoon with a 873 game," Alton head girls bowling coach Dave Meyer said. "That was good enough to lead the afternoon and win the silver division."

Leading the girls was Sr Alex Bergin with an 1116 series and next was Ashley Westbrook with 1084.

This week the Alton bowling team will travel to Edwardsville on Tuesday, home against Taylorville on Wednesday and home against O’Fallon on Thursday. The Redbirds then travel to Springfield on Saturday for the Abe Lincoln Tournament.

