ALTON - The Alton High School girls bowling team started the season Saturday with the Triad Tournament and won the silver division. The tournament had the girls bowl three games and then split into two divisions, gold and silver.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Alton girls went to the silver division in the afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The girls came out strong in the afternoon with a 873 game," Alton head girls bowling coach Dave Meyer said. "That was good enough to lead the afternoon and win the silver division."

Leading the girls was Sr Alex Bergin with an 1116 series and next was Ashley Westbrook with 1084.

This week the Alton bowling team will travel to Edwardsville on Tuesday, home against Taylorville on Wednesday and home against O’Fallon on Thursday. The Redbirds then travel to Springfield on Saturday for the Abe Lincoln Tournament.

More like this:

Nov 13, 2023 - Alton Boys Bowlers Off To Strong Start In Opening Matches

Feb 12, 2024 - Freshman Sensation Jillian Dwiggins Moves Ahead To State Bowling Meet, Is An Auto Butler Female Athlete Of Month

Dec 12, 2023 - Monday Sports Roundup: Southwestern Boys, Calhoun Girls Win; Edwardsville Hockey Records Victory

Feb 12, 2024 - AHS Freshman Dwiggins Advances To Girls Bowling State Finals, Redbirds Team Places Sixth At Sectional

Feb 6, 2024 - Nicklin Wins Individual Crown, Leads Bulldogs To Team Title At Triad Girls Bowling Regional, Knights Are Fifth, But Put Four In Sectional  

 