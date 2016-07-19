Alton High School Fall Sports Practice/Try-out Times

Boy's Golf – Try-outs will be Wednesday & Thursday, August 10 & 11 at 9:00 am at the Learning Center at Spencer T. Olin. Practice starts that Friday, August 12th.

Boys Soccer – Wednesday and Thursday, August 10th & 11th 9:00am – 10:30am and 4:30pm – 6:30pm. Friday, August 12th at 9:00am. Practices at AHS.

Cross Country – All practices will be at AHS meeting by the weight room starting Wednesday August 10th at 8:00am to 10:00am and then 6:00pm to 8:00pm through Friday, August 13th. Then 6:00pm to 8:00pm Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday, August 15th through the 17th.

Football – Practices will start on Monday, August 8th at 7:00am at the AHS Practice Fields. Practice will run from 7:00am until 12:30pm August 8th – August 13th.

Girls Golf – 9:00am at Rolling Hills GC beginning Wednesday, August 10th – 13th. Saturday, August 14th, 9:00am at Spencer T. Olin Learning Center.

Girls Volleyball – Wednesday, August 10th – August 13th - 8:00am-Noon at AHS Gym.

Girls Tennis – Wednesday, August 10th – 13th 10:00am-1:00pm at AHS Courts. 3:30pm-5:30pm once school starts.

All students must have an up to date physical and paperwork filed with the AHS Athletic Office. Questions, call 474-1800

