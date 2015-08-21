ALTON - Alton High School has a Fall Sports Kick-Off Night tonight at Public School Stadium and West Elementary School.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the Alton volleyball programs will be introduced at 5 p.m. at West Gymnasium.

“This is the third year that we have done this and it gives our fans and parents a chance to see all the hard work put in by our kids and gives our fans a preview of what our fall sports teams will look like,” Alton High School Athletic Director Jeff Alderman said. “There will be a free will donation area at the gate to benefit Alton Athletics.”

This is the schedule for tonight’s activities:

4:00 p.m. – Gates Open (Admission-Donation)

5:00 p.m. – Intro Volleyball Programs

5:15-6:30 p.m. (Approximate) – Volleyball Scrimmages (West Gymnasium)

5:00 p.m. – Intro of Boys Soccer Program

5:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Approximate) – Boys Soccer Scrimmage

6:30 p.m. – Intro of Cross Country, Girls Tennis, Boys & Girls Golf, Cheerleading and Dance

6:45 p.m. – Marching 100 Intro and Performance

7:00 p.m. – Football Intro

7:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Approximate) – Football Scrimmage

