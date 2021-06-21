SEE VIDEOS:

ALTON - Alton High School's Class of 2021 will be remembered for its resiliency and how well it handled the remarkable challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

At times the Class of 2021 was in-person and also online both, but throughout the group had to lead by example for the freshmen, sophomore and junior classes, Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, Alton High School superintendent said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton High had its graduations outside at Public School Stadiums, split into two nights, Friday, May 28th and Saturday, May 29th.

"The Class of 2021 was just outstanding," Dr. Baumgartner said. "They are so remarkable in so many ways. We were excited to have their graduations in the beautifully renovated Public School Stadium. The senior class of this year faced change throughout their year, and their experiences will carry them well into the future."

SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

More like this: