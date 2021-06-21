SEE VIDEOS:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Alton High School's Class of 2021 will be remembered for its resiliency and how well it handled the remarkable challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

At times the Class of 2021 was in-person and also online both, but throughout the group had to lead by example for the freshmen, sophomore and junior classes, Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, Alton High School superintendent said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton High had its graduations outside at Public School Stadiums, split into two nights, Friday, May 28th and Saturday, May 29th.

"The Class of 2021 was just outstanding," Dr. Baumgartner said. "They are so remarkable in so many ways. We were excited to have their graduations in the beautifully renovated Public School Stadium. The senior class of this year faced change throughout their year, and their experiences will carry them well into the future."

SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

More like this:

Yesterday - Letter to the Editor: Roxana HS Class of '66 to Dedicate Bench

2 days ago - Directed By Bittles: JCHS Jazz Ensemble Brings Home Second From Jazz In The Meadows

Feb 9, 2024 - Bost Announces Service Academy Nominees

Feb 13, 2024 - Civic Memorial's Mason Walker Excels On and Off the Wrestling Mat

Dec 19, 2023 - GCHS Announces Illinois State Scholars

 