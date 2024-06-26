ALTON - The Alton High Class of ’74 will be celebrating their 50 Year Class Reunion with several events October 11-13, 2024.

The main event will be cocktails, dinner and music of the 60’s and 70’s by Eclectic Celebrations on Saturday, October 12 at the Bluff City Grill Banquet Center in Alton. Dance to the live music of Number 4 Combo at the class mixer on Friday, October 11 at the VFW in Alton. Relax with your classmates and enjoy music and great scenery with the final mixer at the Loading Dock in Grafton on Sunday October 13. A golf outing is also being planned.

All classmates from Class of 1974 are welcome, regardless of if you graduated. For more information and to register for the events, log on to www.ahs74.com . Any questions can be directed to ahs7450threunion@yahoo.com.

