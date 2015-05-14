Alton High School Class of 1965 searches for missing classmates for 50th reunion
May 14, 2015 11:05 AM
Listen to the story
Missing Classmates
Alton High School Class of 1965
Alton High School Class of 1965 is planning its 50th reunion Sept 19th, 2015. Details are on the class website altonhigh65.com. Please call R. F. at (618) 466-2468 with contact information for the following missing classmates:
Article continues after sponsor message
