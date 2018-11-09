Alton High School Class of 1965 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton High School Class of 1965 Message: More than one-third (200+ of our 600+) of our classmates from Alton High School Class of '65 served in the military, many in Vietnam. Seven died in that war, and many have died or suffered from Agent Orange health problems, and PTSD. We honor their sacrifices on our website altonhigh65.com. Learn about our advertising opportunities! Submitted by: Marion Diamond Print Version Submit your Tribute