November 9, 2018 8:19 AM
Alton High School Class of 1965
Message: More than one-third (200+ of our 600+) of our classmates from Alton High School Class of '65 served in the military, many in Vietnam. Seven died in that war, and many have died or suffered from Agent Orange health problems, and PTSD. We honor their sacrifices on our website altonhigh65.com.
Submitted by: Marion Diamond