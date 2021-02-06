ALTON - Dante' Herrin led Alton with 15 points, with Ja’Markus Gary scoring 11 points in the Redbirds' loss at home to Collinsville. Redbirds lost 61-40.

“The bottom line of this game is we didn’t make shots today. We shot 30 percent of the field and only made four free throws. We have some guys that can make some shots and tonight we didn't make them,” Alton coach Dana Morgan said.

The Kahoks held a 32-18 lead after the first quarter, then increased it to 38-28 at halftime. Collinsville then went out to a 57-40 lead after the third quarter and went on from there to the win.

“We had a kid get injured yesterday and we only had five practices with everyone here. I'm just happy these kids can play basketball with everything that's been going on.”

Tray Swygeart led Collinsville with 20 points while Nate Hall chipped in 15.

This basketball season will look different. At the first of the game, there will not be a jump ball. Also in Alton, the fans are limited to the home team fans which will have a 50-fan max. Away team fans won't be allowed in the game.

