ALTON - Alton High School's band has always been a formidable force throughout Illinois in music competitions. AHS Band Director Blake Korte said the band's wind ensemble has been selected to perform at the Illinois State Music Educators Conference for the first time in over 30 years at the end of January.

"The band will be performing at the annual Illinois Music Educators Conference and we consider that a tremendous honor," Korte said. "In conjunction with seminars, educators have an opportunity to see performances of other music ensembles throughout Illinois. It is a rigorous audition and application process to be accepted. We started in February, March, and April 2022 the application performance and put together ensemble recordings with the application.

"The application includes ensemble playing photos, a biography of the director and information about the school and city, plus letters of recognition. We received an email we were selected to represent the district this past summer. This is also a big honor for the seniors who have graduated but were part of the group last year. We were so excited to be selected for the prestigious honor."

A total of 41 students, all listed below, are part of the Alton High band wind ensemble. The students will perform in a send-off at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Alton High School auditorium for anyone wishing to attend. The performance at the music educator's conference is at 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 28 in Peoria.

Alton High School Wind Ensemble 2022/23



Flute



Melanie Parker



Colleen Wilson



Audrey Ennis



Makayla Murphy

Maci Dobson

Rayann Farris

Clarinet

Lani McFarlane

Joanna Halliday



Ella Droste

Natalie Plate

Camdyn Elrod



Landon Wilkinson



Bass Clarinet

Brody Macias

Contrabass Clarinet

Ethan Renteria

Bassoon

Grant Kolesa

Article continues after sponsor message

Alto Sax

James Paris

Jared Taul

Aiden Lorch

Tenor Sax

Spencer Leonard

Bari Sax

Keyser Butler

Trumpet

Meredith Rulo

Peter Malenic

Erieanna McBride

Emily Schrumpf

Gabe Futhey

Horn

Makenzie Jones

Joseph Hicks

Trombone

Josiah Donoho

Anna Stover



Victoria Brown



Euphonium

Wes Patridge



Tuba Jackson Clayton

Gabe White

Double Bass

Will Hussey

Percussion

DJ Holliday

Norah Hardin

Shane Kaufmann

Wesley LeBrun

Jacob Sneddon

Allison Cooke

Johnathon Ridgley

More like this: