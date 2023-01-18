Alton High School Band Wind Ensemble Selected For Prestigious Educators Conference Show
ALTON - Alton High School's band has always been a formidable force throughout Illinois in music competitions. AHS Band Director Blake Korte said the band's wind ensemble has been selected to perform at the Illinois State Music Educators Conference for the first time in over 30 years at the end of January.
"The band will be performing at the annual Illinois Music Educators Conference and we consider that a tremendous honor," Korte said. "In conjunction with seminars, educators have an opportunity to see performances of other music ensembles throughout Illinois. It is a rigorous audition and application process to be accepted. We started in February, March, and April 2022 the application performance and put together ensemble recordings with the application.
"The application includes ensemble playing photos, a biography of the director and information about the school and city, plus letters of recognition. We received an email we were selected to represent the district this past summer. This is also a big honor for the seniors who have graduated but were part of the group last year. We were so excited to be selected for the prestigious honor."
A total of 41 students, all listed below, are part of the Alton High band wind ensemble. The students will perform in a send-off at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Alton High School auditorium for anyone wishing to attend. The performance at the music educator's conference is at 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 28 in Peoria.
Alton High School Wind Ensemble 2022/23
Flute
- Melanie Parker
- Colleen Wilson
- Audrey Ennis
- Makayla Murphy
- Maci Dobson
- Rayann Farris
Clarinet
- Lani McFarlane
- Joanna Halliday
- Ella Droste
- Natalie Plate
- Camdyn Elrod
- Landon Wilkinson
Bass Clarinet
- Brody Macias
Contrabass Clarinet
- Ethan Renteria
Bassoon
- Grant Kolesa
Alto Sax
- James Paris
- Jared Taul
- Aiden Lorch
Tenor Sax
- Spencer Leonard
Bari Sax
- Keyser Butler
Trumpet
- Meredith Rulo
- Peter Malenic
- Erieanna McBride
- Emily Schrumpf
- Gabe Futhey
Horn
- Makenzie Jones
- Joseph Hicks
Trombone
- Josiah Donoho
- Anna Stover
- Victoria Brown
Euphonium
- Wes Patridge
Tuba
Double Bass
- Will Hussey
Percussion
- DJ Holliday
- Norah Hardin
- Shane Kaufmann
- Wesley LeBrun
- Jacob Sneddon
- Allison Cooke
- Johnathon Ridgley
