Alton High School A-Town Steppers
March 23, 2010 9:36 AM
(March 23, 2010) - The Alton High School A-Town Steppers recently performed in front of 1500
educators for the Illinois Education Association Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2010 in Rosemont, Illinois. The A-Town Steppers opened the conference with a powerhouse performance. They received a standing ovation from the educators and goverment officials. This was the first time that IEA selected a step group to perform.
