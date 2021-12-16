ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, M.S. CAA, announced on Thursday the school has accepted the resignation of Eric Dickerson as the Redbirds' head football coach.

Kusnerick made this statement about his departure: "Alton High School would like to thank Coach Dickerson for his leadership over the football program for the past seven years, which included two IHSA Playoff appearances. Coach Dickerson put in a lot of time and effort over the last seven years with the program."

Article continues after sponsor message

The AHS head football coach position will be posted as soon as possible and Kusnerick said the plan is to have a new coach hired this spring.

"We want to hire a new coach by spring so they can map out their summer plans and implement their plan of action moving forward with the Redbird football program," the athletic director said.

Dickerson will remain at Alton High School as a physical education teacher and an assistant track and field coach.

More like this:

Related Video: