ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick released information today about new rules in regard to game attendance.

Kusnerick said these are the new rules in regard to game attendance:

Parents will sign the district’s COVID-19 Athletic Participation Waiver for Stage 4 and beyond for their student-athletes.

Spectators/guests in the spring will be limited to three per participant for boys’ soccer and dance when games are on campus at AHS. For all games at Public School Stadium as well as away contests for football and boys’ soccer each participant will be limited to four guests/spectators per participant (tickets will be distributed to each player). For girls’ volleyball at AHS will be limited to one per participant (Senior & Junior Girls’

Volleyball players will be allowed 2 guests/spectators) and must maintain social distancing at all times. Spectators/guests will need to sign in answer COVID-19 certification questions and have their temperature taken at the main gate for volleyball. For football and boys’ soccer your ticket will be your COVID-19 certification, but temperatures will be taken. No Admission charged (FREE admittance for player spectators/guests).

No handshakes, fist bumps, etc.

No carpooling unless in family units.

No gathering of any kind is allowed.

Student-athletes must come ready to participate in proper attire (shirts, shorts, shoes, socks must be worn at all times). No locker-room facilities will be available for use.

Student-athletes will need to bring their own water bottle. During Phase 4 coolers or other water sources can be used to refill individual bottles.

Student-athletes will wear a mask covering the nose and mouth. This will be done at all times even when not participating in strenuous activities. Masks are required at all times in buildings as well as outside. Student-athletes will maintain social distancing at all times.

Student-athletes are expected to practice good hand hygiene with use of hand sanitizer or soap and water when available.

Belongings of student-athletes should be kept separate to help maintain distancing.

Student-athletes should return home immediately after workouts to shower, and wash clothing.

Coaches will wear masks at all times inside.

If a student-athlete or coach has in the past tested positive for COVID-19 a release from their physician is required for participation. AHS will post signage in various locations about COVID-19.

Student-athletes will be screened via questionnaire and temperature check daily. This will be done remotely by Google Forms document and onsite temperature check with IR Thermometer.

Spectator/Guests Guidelines

Doors/Gates will open 30 minutes before the 1st scheduled contest.

Masks must be worn properly at ALL TIMES. Mouth and nose covered.

No outside food will be allowed.

No concessions will be available.

No babes in arms or small children. Only the maximum number allowed per participant according to guidelines.

The gym and bleacher areas will be cleared immediately following the conclusion of the last scheduled game.

No re-admittance. If a spectator leaves they will NOT be allowed back in.

No fans, spectators or parents are allowed to attend AWAY contests this year unless given a ticket. Please honor this policy.

