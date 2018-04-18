ALTON – Alton High School has its annual spring drama production set for 7 p.m. April 26-28 and at 2 p.m. April 29 at AHS Auditorium, 4200 Humbert Road, Godfrey.

When Lerner and Loewe’s "My Fair Lady" opened on Broadway in 1956, it collected six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, while the film version took home eight Oscars, including Best Picture. Based on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion, "My Fair Lady" is that rare musical by which all others are measured. "My Fair Lady" was performed at Alton High School in 1976 and 1988. AHS is excited to again present this classic story under the direction of Anne Davis, Laura Plummer, Dayne Newberry, Rachel Brady, Derrick Davault and Julia Frazier.

"My Fair Lady" is the story of two older English gentlemen who meet one night at Covent Garden. Professor Higgins is a scientist of phonetics and Colonel Pickering is a linguist of Indian dialects. The first bets the other that he can, with his knowledge of phonetics, convince high London society that, in a matter of months, he will be able to transform the cockney-speaking Covent Garden flower girl, Eliza Doolittle, into a woman as poised and well-spoken as a duchess. It is a wonderful rags to riches story reminding us that we can reinvent ourselves given the right opportunity and instruction from a great teacher.

Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins are portrayed by brother/sister duo Kevin and Audrey Neace.

“Both are polished musicians and actors who bring their characters to life,” Director Davis said. “Audrey has mastered the Cockney accent as well as the well-spoken posh English accent. Kevin gives a brilliant performance of a confirmed bachelor of English society. He is stoic, abrasive and sarcastic. Kevin and Audrey easily slip into a bickering relationship needed for their roles.”

Ben Simansky plays the gentlemen Colonel Pickering who becomes Eliza’s friend and protector. Jayson Heil plays the incomparable Alfred Doolittle. Jayson gives comic relief to the story and a rousing performance of “Get Me to the Church on Time.” Austin Turnbull plays the love-struck Freddy. His performance of “On the Street Where You Live” will delight the audience.

Alicia Dyer, Brooke Snyder, Maddie Wilkens, Abbi Langley, Spencer Domer and Garrett Cooper play the servants of the Higgins’ household.

Members of the Ensemble include Claire Bunse, Mya Dunham, Quinn Perez, Devan Walker, Chloe Beauchamp, Dinah Pimentel, Mia Eickhoff, Lydia Criveau, Caroline Hussey, Nicole Liley, Miranda Kiffmeyer, Emma Sugent, Anna Sawyer, Gabe Levi, Noah Bevenour, Logan Elliott, Simon Harper, Gabe Brady, Dylan Thomas and Josh Maxeiner.

Tickets are all general admission.

$10 for adults and $5 for students.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or online through Brown Paper Tickets at:

https://altonhighmusical.bpt.me/

Contact Alyssa Overmann at 618-474-6966 for information regarding Priority Ticket Seating or the AHS Musical Patron program.

