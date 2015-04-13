Alton's tennis team finished fifth in the nine-team Peoria Richwoods Tourney on Saturday.



Peoria Richwoods won the tourney with 35 points, followed by Champaign Central with 33 points, Morton with 28 points, Quincy with 24 points and Alton with 22 points.

Jackson Scheiter finished second for the Redbirds in the No. 2 singles spot and Carl Stradal was fourth in No. 1 singles.

In doubles, Drew Hays and Silas Chapman won the consolation championship over East Peoria at No. 2 doubles. The doubles team of Walker Moan and Jett Durr finished sixth at No. 1 doubles, and Joe Papin and Julius Resche alson finished sixth at No. 3 doubles. The Redbirds play Collinsville Monday at 4:00 in a SWC match.

