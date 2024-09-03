GODFREY - On Friday, September 20, The Nature Institute will host the 4th Annual “In Harmony with Nature”. This event is a collaboration with the Alton High School Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Laura Plummer, and will feature some frighteningly good musical selections.

“In Harmony with Nature” begins at 5:30 p.m. at the John M. Olin Nature Preserve at 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey. The concert starts at 6 p.m. Attendees will have time before the show to purchase BBQ from T&S Smokehouse Food Truck.

Outside food and drink are allowed, however alcohol is not permitted. Seating is not provided, so attendees will need to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Carpooling is also encouraged due to limited parking.

