ALTON - Alton High School is making the most of the possibilities to recognize the Alton High School Class of 2020 with a Graduate Parade set for 7 p.m. Friday in the areas surrounding the Alton Amphitheater parking lot.

The evening of May 22 was originally supposed to be the Alton High graduation for 435 seniors. While graduation has been moved to a virtual commencement ceremony on June 5.

“Community guests will park in parking areas surrounding the Alton Amphitheater and a student car parade will circle the lots via a police escort allowing the opportunity to cheer on the Class of 2020,” Kristie Baumgartner, Alton assistant superintendent, said. “The parade will give Alton and Godfrey residents a chance to celebrate with graduates.

“This has certainly been a challenging year with the closing of our schools. It has been especially hard on our seniors who have missed out on so many anticipated activities and events this spring. The parade gives our communities, families and staff members a chance to celebrate with our graduates and recognize their achievements. It's going to be a fun night."

IF YOU GO:

- Ample parking is available on both sides of the amphitheater. The two major lots include in the Henry Street Parking Lot (a.k.a. Farmer’s Market Lot) and the Argosy Main Lot. The student parade will weave throughout both lots.

- Parking for parade guests will open at 6:00 p.m. and all cars must be in a parking spot no later than 6:45 p.m. so the student parade can begin promptly. The parade will run from 7:00 to 7:45 p.m.

- Community members are encouraged to make signs and decorate their parked cars as part of the fun.

- Social distancing is required and masks need to be worn if persons are outside of their vehicles for any reason.

